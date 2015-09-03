Blue Lucy Introducing BLAM at IBC 2015

AMSTERDAM—Blue Lucy has announced that it will unveil new enhancements to its Blue Lucy Asset Management (BLAM) system at the upcoming 2015 IBC Show. Updates to the system include improvements to its media management and video processing workflow capabilities, as well as a new workflow builder tool that offers operational efficiency through automation and user driven workflows.

Blue Lucy

Using a web-browser interface, BLAM users can build complex operational workflow that access all of BLAM’s core features and multiple plug-ins. The workflows can combine standard automated video processing and content delivery as well as operational user tasks.

BLAM is offered in two implementation strategies. The ‘commercial off-the-shelf’ model is for small to medium operations and is provided with the ‘out of the box’ web-based user experience. For larger operations, Blue Lucy helps define the operational structure and customize the software on the BLAM core and its plug-ins.

IBC attendees will be able to check out Blue Lacy’s BLAM and other products at booth 7.G07. IBC 2015 takes place in Amsterdam from Sept. 11-15.