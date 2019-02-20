Bannister Lake’s Chameleon Platform Gets Updates for 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—We’re edging closer to the 2020 presidential election, and Bannister Lake looks to help broadcasters with their coverage with new updates to its Chameleon data and graphics management platform. This new update,along with more for sponsorship and security functionality, will be part of the company’s presentation at the 2019 NAB Show.

Chameleon’s updates to its election race modules provide producers with more options to ingest and manage result data feeds, referendums, propositions and acclaimed candidates. The new features also help drive online, mobile and social media election experiences by feeding data to web widgets and automatically sending out tweets based on Chameleon data conditions so producers can visualize election results interactively.

Bannister Lake has also updated its sponsorship module to track and connect campaigns to specific sponsors. There are also enhanced security features aligned with NIST guidelines with improved password protection. Other new features for the Chameleon include enhanced Twitter search capabilities and an improved media module with the introduction of bins for organizing content and enabling multifile uploads.

The NAB Show will also serve as the introduction for a new version of the Chameleon NDI player, allowing NDI users to manage and visualize live data feeds. This new version enables users to integrate, moderate and customize multiple live data feeds into graphic templates so to provide audiences with real-time news, weather, sports, social media, financial and customized data.

Another product to be on display at Bannister Lake’s booth is the Zeus media storage and playout system. Designed for image- and clip-intensive production environments, Zeus allows for easy access to content. The Zeus system can be fully integrated with popular MAM systems.

Outside of the company’s booth, Bannister Lake’s Creative and Technical Director Al Savoie will present his co-authored white paper, “New Methodologies in Real-Time Data Aggregation and Management for Broadcast Presentation and Distribution,” during NAB’s Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference on April 10 at 4 p.m. in room N260 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Bannister Lake will display all of its latest products at its booth, SL5616. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.