ATSC 3.0 To Take Center Stage At NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—More than 40 exhibitors will show ATSC 3.0 products or services next week at the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas (April 7-12), according to the Advanced Television Systems Committee.

“With approval of the ATSC 3.0 suite of standards, the focus shifts from development of the standard itself to early deployments across the world," said ATSC President Mark Richer.

A guide to ATSC 3.0 products and services at the NAB Show from ATSC members is available online for download.

Once again, the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center (between the North and Central Halls) will be the site of the “Road to ATSC 3.0” exhibit. The focus of the exhibit will be deployment plans for ATSC 3.0 in cities within and outside the United States.

“Of course, all eyes were on South Korea during the Winter Olympics and their stunning 4K broadcasts,” said Richer. “At the NAB Show, we will focus on the first stations that are signing on here in the U.S. and give attendees a look at how next-generation television is being tested and introduced.”

In the North Hall Futures Park area, two Next-Gen implementation teams will demonstrate various capabilities of ATSC 3.0. The Advanced Emergency Alert I-Team will show the end-to-end workflow of advanced emergency alerting. The Personalization and Interactivity I-Team will demo a TV program with ads and how ATSC 3.0 can be used to display alternate ad content, the press release said.

To demonstrate the mobile TV aspect of the Next-Gen TV standard, an autonomous bus service will link the Central and South Halls, showing mobile reception of terrestrial 3.0 signals. “We fully expect ATSC 3.0 to be entertaining passengers in self-driving vehicles, and for this technology to be used for providing other data services to riders—whether in an autonomous vehicle or on-the-go with future mobile devices,” said Richer.

