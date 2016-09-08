Artel Showcasing DLC450 IP Gateway at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM—The maker of broadcast media transport solutions, Artel Video Systems, will be showcasing its new DLC450 IP Gateway at this year’s IBC 2016 in Amsterdam. The DLC450 transports HD, SD, ASI, and GigE signals over 10G Ethernet networks.

DigiLink

The DLC450 integrates into its signature DigiLink platform with a role of utilizing SMPTE 2022-1/2/5/6 IP Encapsulation and optional Forward Error Correction (FEC) algorithms in order to minimize latency.

“The broadcast industry is quickly migrating to IP-based systems, and customers managing complex workflows need video, audio, and data transport solutions that support multiple formats and technologies,” said Mike Rizzo, President of Artel Video Systems. “To address the multi-faceted requirements of this growing market, Artel enhanced the DLC450 to provide greater flexibility and bandwidth efficiency to ensure reliable video and data transport over IP networks.”

To see Artel Video Systems’ new DLC450 IP Gateway, visit booth 10.B20. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.