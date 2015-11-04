Apantac Demos 4K Multiviewers & Converters at CCW 2015
PORTLAND, ORE.—Apantac, an openGear partner and provider of multiviewers, video walls, extenders and signal processing technology, plans to showcase multiple of its 4K systems at CCW 2015.
T#
One of the products on display will be the T# 4K capable multiviewer. Available in three sizes—1RU, 2RU and 4RU—with 16 pre-configured models that can also be expanded with additional input or outputs boards. Each board is interchangeable between all three frame sizes. The T# can also support JPEG2000, SMPTE-2022-6, H.264 and HDMI.
Apantac’s OG-MiniQ four input multiviewer will also be on display. Designed for the openGear platform, the OG-MiniQ offers four auto-detect 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and supports up to 10 modules for up to 40 inputs on a single openGear frame. It also supports 4K inputs and outputs.
Apantac will also show a pair of converters at CCW, the Micro-4K-DP and Micro-4K Down converter. The Micro-4K-DP is a true 4K/HD monitoring converter that supports 4K 60Hz at 4:4:4 and 4:2:2 with Displayport 1.2 output. Available as a standalone and card system for openGear, the Micro-4K Down converter down-converts professional 4K/UHD signals to HD for supporting 4K on both HD and HDMI devices.
More info on Apantac’s products can be found at its booth, 1435. CCW runs from Nov. 11-12 in New York. For more information, visit www.ccwexpo.com.
