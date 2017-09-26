Andrew Shulkind to Give Keynote at SMPTE 2017

LOS ANGELES & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—A point of topic for the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition will be virtual reality, and to address that the organization has announced Andrew Shulkind, co-founder of Headcase VR, will present a keynote during the event.

Shulkind has experience as a cinematographer but it is his work with virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality content that will be his point of emphasis during his keynote, which is titled “The Immersive Future: Broaden Your Horizons.”

The presentation will look to provide a perspective on the impending media disruption that has the capability to bring exponential growth to areas like field-of-view, storage requirements, compression demands and distribution networks. Shulkind hopes to help attendees gain a sense of what immersive content is and the positives of its implementation.

SMPTE 2017 will take place from Oct. 23-26 in Los Angeles. More information is available at www.smpte2017.org.