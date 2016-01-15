AMWA Kicks Off Networked Media Incubator

LONDON—With a number of companies and organizations looking to develop a standard for IP-based systems, the Advanced Media Workflow Association launched the first Networked Media Incubator in London on Monday, Jan. 11, with the event running till Friday, Jan. 15. With more than 14 different organizations contributing throughout the week, the goal of the NMI is for companies to come together to help build a framework for IP-based media systems.

Participants work together during the first Networked Media Incubator

Among the participants for this first workshop are Atos, AMWA, Avid, BBC, EBU, Embrionix, Harmonic, InSync Technology, Mellanox Technologies, Nevion, Panasonic, Snell Advanced Media, Streampunk Media and Suitcase TV. There is also a group of participating companies that were not able to be present for Phase 1; those companies include: Aperi, Axon Digital Design, Barco Silex, Cinegy, Dalet, Encompass Digital Media, Ericsson, Evertz, EVS, Fox, Imagine Communications, Lawo Technologies, Matrox, MOG and Telestream.

No date is currently set for Phase 2 of the NMI, but it is currently accepting new participants. To find out more, click here.