AMT Bringing ENGenesis System to NAB Show NY

NEW YORK—Following field trials and documented proof of performance, FCC part 74 type acceptance was given to Accelerated Media Technologies’ ENGenesis bi-directional 2/7GHz BAS band communications system. Now AMT will be highlighting the ENGenesis at its booth during the 2016 NAB Show New York.

Based on the industry standard LTE technology, ENGenesis is designed to incorporate IP architecture to enable high-bandwidth IP bi-directional connectivity of A/V streams, VoIP and internet traffic. The system utilizes a single high-capacity radio channel to support simultaneous bi-directional IP-based video/audio/ data communications. It also offers full remote control of IP devices from a centralized studio and a LTE Dynamic Bandwidth Allocation to support multiple field units.

ENGenesis additional features include more than 36dB front end gain, a transmission range of 80 km, and user and application data priorities to control traffic by field unit, application within a field unit, or both.

NAB Show New York will run from Nov. 9-10 at the Javits Center. AMT will be located at booth 601.