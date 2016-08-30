AES Virtual Reality Conference to Feature BBC, Dolby and NASA

NEW YORK—In conjunction with the 141st AES Convention that will take place in Los Angeles, the Audio Engineering Society is set to host the inaugural AES International Conference on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality. In the lead-up to this new conference, the AES has announced some of the expected presenters, which include the likes of Magic Leap, BBC, Dolby, Sennheiser, Qualcomm, NASA and Fraunhofer.

Presentations during the conference plan to cover technical and practical aspects of audio for VR/AR, including papers on research developments, workshops and tutorials on production tools.

The opening keynote will be given by Philip Lelyveld, the head of the virtual reality/augmented reality initiative at USC’s Entertainment Technology Center. George Sanger, “Grand Vizier of Noise” for Magic Leap, will issue the closing keynote.

AES 141 registrants will be able to attend the AES AVAR Conference, as well as additional educational sessions and special events, for free with an Exhibit-Plus badge.

