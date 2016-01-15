AES Plans Membership Drive for NAMM Show 2016

NEW YORK—The Audio Engineering Society is setting up in sunny California for the NAMM Show 2016 as it will host a membership drive during the three day conference. AES’ booth—#159—will allow for current AES members to get the latest news about the organization or for non-members to sign-up. AES Los Angeles is supporting the membership drive.

AES will also have a number of speakers participating in the TEC Track Presentations. Among the presentations that AES will be taking part in include “How to See Through the Hype: What Audio Product Specs Don’t Tell You, and Why” by Jonathan Novick, AES Board of Governors and Audio Precision; “Audio Formats for Film and Video Releases” by Brian Seagrave, AES Los Angeles Section Committee and Modern VideoFilm, Inc.; and “Thinking Outside the Box in Manufacturer/Artist Relations” by Tim Shuttleworth, AES Board of Governors. AES President John Krivit will also be co-presenting an award with producer Jimmy Douglass during the TEC Awards ceremony.

NAMM Show 2016 takes place from Jan. 21-24 in Anaheim, Calif., at the Anaheim Convention Center. For more information, visit www.namm.org.