AES LA Offering Broadcast and Streaming Media Track Events

NEW YORK—The Audio Engineering Society has announced a series of Broadcast and Streaming Media Track events that will take place during the 141 AES International Convention in Los Angeles. Organized by Track chair David Bialik, the sessions will feature panel discussions and presentations from industry professionals during the four-day conference.

The sessions kick off on Sept. 29 with “Immersive Audio Absorbing Radio and TV Audiences in 2016 and Beyond” from John Storyk of Walters-Storyk Design Group, which will focus on the technical and acoustical challenges of upgrading existing broadcast studios to handle immersive audio. Subsequent panels will be held on the physical and psychological effects of listener fatigue and the capabilities of immersive and object-oriented audio for home listening experiences.

On Sept. 30, the “Audio Considerations for 4K and 8K Television” seminar will tackle the evolution of 4K and 8KUHD broadcasting and ATSC 3.0 and Super Hi-Vision experimental transmitters. There will also be an Engineering Brief lecture, interview with Orban Stereo Synthesizer creator Bob Orban, and an “Audio Considerations for Over-the-Top Television” presentation examining advancements in online content delivery will take place that day.

A trio of sessions will be offered on Oct. 1, including “Designing, Building and Maintaining a Radio Performance Space” with CBS Radio’s Tracy Teagarden; a session of IP in the broadcast world with Steve Lampen of Belden; and “Considerations of Podcast Audio” discussing the craft of sound design for podcast audiences with experts from American Public Media and Love + Radio.

The Track events will round out on Oct. 2 with a “Grease: Live – the Mixer’s Perspective” panel about the production of the “Grease: Live” broadcast on Fox from earlier this year.

The 141 AES International Convention will take place in Los Angeles from Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.