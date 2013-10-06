AES Conference to feature audio networking discussions
One day, soon perhaps, the miles of cabling required to shuttle audio and video from point to point will be relegated to the dustbin. The AES67-2013 standard for streaming audio has now been published, and the upcoming AES Convention (Thursday, Oct.17, through Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Javits Center in New York City) will have a number of seminars dealing with networked audio.
If you’re interested, check out the Networked Audio Track seminar (http://www.aes.org/events/135/networkaudio/) that Tim Shuttleworh, Engineering Manager at Renkus-Heinz, will be chairing. “Networking will influence every aspect of professional audio within the next several years, and it’s already well-entrenched in areas such as installed sound and live sound,” Shuttleworth says. “Networked audio is very rapidly integrating itself into the very fabric of pro audio, in a wide range of applications. As a result, learning as much as you can about networked audio is critical to furthering a career in any corner of the industry. This track was developed with that in mind, to offer a wide range of information to the widest audience possible.”
