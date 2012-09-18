ACCESS launches ‘studio confident’ media sharing system

At IBC2012, ACCESS launced a “studio confident” media sharing system in partnership with Verimatrix. The system features the integration of Verimatrix ViewRight security with the ACCESS NetFront Living Connect DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) Technology Component.

ViewRight is a component of the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) architecture, which addresses the new video marketplace with a proactive revenue security and enhancement approach for DVB broadcast, hybrid and IPTV networks. The Verimatrix ViewRight client family is a robust package of portable security applications that provide enhanced security for HLS service delivery. This includes authentication and fine-grain entitlement management for device categories ranging from PC/Macs, mobile handsets, tablets, set-top boxes and connected TVs.