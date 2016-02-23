ACA Summit Takes on Video Streaming, Cable Bundles

PITTSBURGH—One of the big questions in the broadcast industry at the moment is what effect streaming services like Netflix and Amazon have on traditional cable bundles. To try and shine a light on that subject, the American Cable Association has announced that it will host a panel of industry experts to discuss the shifting video landscape for both the independent cable community and its consumers at the 23rd ACA Summit.

Panelist will include Alexander “Sandy” Brown, president and CEO of One World Sports Network; Rich Greenfield, managing director, media and technology analyst at BTIG; Gene Kimmelman, president and CEO of Public Knowledge; Michael Morrison, director of fioptics services for Cincinnati Bell; and Shalini Ramachandra of the Wall Street Journal, who will serve as the panel’s moderator.

“With Netflix and YouTube accounting for nearly half of all downstream Internet traffic at peak times, the panel will take on an issue that is constantly making headlines across the country,” said Matthew M. Polka, president and CEO of ACA.

The ACA Summit connects small and mid-sized cable operators with leading lawmakers and regulators, as well as media representatives. In addition to the panel, expected speakers include Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-KAN) and Rep. Mike Doyle (D-PA).

The 23rd ACA Summit will take place from March 1-3 in Washington. For more information, visit www.acasummit.org.