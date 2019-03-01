5G, OTT and IP Gear Part of Rohde & Schwarz’s 2019 NAB Show Slate

LAS VEGAS—With the motto “Supporting you today. And in the future,” Rohde & Schwarz will have its product portfolio on full display at the 2019 NAB Show, including new additions of a cloud system for monitoring and a high-power transmitter, and a focus on 5G broadcast.

One of the products that will be on display is the R&S Prismon monitoring and multiviewer system. The Prismon, designed to detect errors in video, audio, loudness, subtitles or embedded content, continuously monitors transmissions and immediately alerts operators in the event of a problem. The unit can cover classic broadcast transmissions via SDI, as well as OTT, TSoIP, SDIoIP and ST 2110 and supports SDIoIP, 2110 and NMOS protocol suites.

SpycerNode

New to the R&S lineup is the SpycerNode storage platform. SpycerNode features an easy-to-use interface, a high performance computing file system and erasure coding mechanisms, among other capabilities. The company has extended its R&S Device Manager so it can be used with the SpycerNode.

R&S is also introducing the THV9evo VHF transmitter at the show. The water-cooled transmitter combines energy efficiency of up to 50 percent and is available in the VHF band III to work with ATSC 3.0. It also features integrated signal analysis for feedback on signal quality.

R&S’s presence will be felt beyond its own both following the acquisition of Pixel Power as a new subsidiary. Despite now falling under the R&S banner, Pixel Power will have its own booth, SL7613.

In addition to the products on display, R&S will be highlighting the latest in 5G technology at the show. This includes results of a field trial taking place in March in Munich of an HPHT 5G broadcast, and a demonstration of an end-to-end system for LTE/5G broadcast.

Rohde & Schwarz will set up at booth SL6405.

