3 Screen Solutions Preps 3Ready Launcher for CES 2018

STUTTGART, GERMANY—3 Screen Solutions, a provider of customized software solutions and services for multiscreen digital entertainment, will be present at the upcoming CES 2018 show with its 3Ready Custom Launcher. The 3Ready Rapid-Launch STB + Multiscreen system will be part of Google’s presentation of its Android TV Operator Tier system.

3SS debuted the 3Ready system in September 2016 and is designed to help service providers fast-track service launches for IPTV, OTT, satellite STB, cable STB and/or multiscreen devices. The system can help optimize Android-based STB and multiscreen deployments.

The 3Ready system works with the Android TV Operator Tier System, which now includes the new Android Oreo platform, to deliver new features, like pre-integrated Netflix and the ability to engage with subscribers directly.

CES 2018 will take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 9-12.