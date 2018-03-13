2018 NAB Show: Xytech to Launch Cloud-based Workflow Management

LAS VEGAS—Xytech will use the 2018 NAB Show to launch Dash, a new cloud-based software solution that gives small- to mid-sized media and post facilities robust workflow management capabilities. Available on an affordable monthly subscription basis, Dash is based on the Microsoft Azure Managed Cloud platform.

Using the new web interface, Dash gives customers access to innovative dashboards, graphs and charts. From the dashboard, they can manage resources, handle scheduling tasks, forecast costs, generate invoices and other operational tasks.

There’s also an optional, built-in library management program and project bidding capability. Xytech also provides installation and training support to get clients up and running quickly.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Xytech will be in booth SL4305. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

