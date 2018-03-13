2018 NAB Show: Triveni to Present Portable ATSC 3.0 Transport Stream Analyzer

LAS VEGAS—Triveni Digital is set to present its StreamScope Portal II analyzer at the 2018 NAB Show. Designed to simplify DTV transport stream troubleshooting, the StreamScope Portal II features a high-res touch-screen interface, rules-based troubleshooting and advanced RF spectrum analysis in a compact, portable hardware system.

The StreamScope Portal II can also be upgraded with ATSC 3.0 analysis capability via StreamScope XM MT software. This enables users to access MPEG quality assurance metrics, including video thumbnails, audio graphs, metadata tables, PID details, EPGs, IP routes, GOP frames and advanced RF spectrum analysis tools. This is important because, with ATSC 3.0, there’s a greater chance that errors can degrade audio and video quality or interrupt services.

This compact, portable unit is ideal for field-testing transport streams at multiple locations. With its convenient, flexible gateway, StreamScope Portal II handles a variety of input options, including Ethernet, ASI and basic or advanced RF and connects to other StreamScope analyzers and remote monitors, and Triveni Digital GuideBuilder metadata management platforms, to assess the health of video distribution plants.

With its video analysis, monitoring and troubleshooting, the StreamScope Portal II cost-effectively handles quality assurance issues as broadcast facilities, and IPTV and cable operations migrate to ATSC 3.0.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Triveni will be in booth N1427. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

