2018 NAB Show: Thomson to Showcase ATSC 1.0/3.0 Spectrum Repack Transmitter

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, Thomson Broadcast will highlight Gigativy, a full-power transmitter designed for the spectrum repack and shift from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0. This high-efficiency, wide-band transmitter provides a continuous stream in the UHF band (470 to 600MHz) and reaches up to 18kW with 12 power amplifiers in a single cabinet, or higher power with multiple cabinets.

Furthering Thomson’s commitment to its “GreenPower” transmission solutions, Gigativy maximizes savings of up to 15 percent on energy, while improving motor fan life and reducing vibration noise and operating costs. Featuring the latest Doherty technology in its liquid cooled range, this compact transmitter optimizes heat exchangers and circulators with an expanded cooling systems range.

It also permits easy access to all modules, hot plugs and amplifiers within a sliding cabinet system. Gigativy joins the company’s ATSC 1.0/3.0 transmitter product line, designed for the spectrum repack, including Megativy and Dreamline products.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Thomson Broadcast will be in booth SU6525. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

