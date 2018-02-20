2018 NAB Show: Sigma to Introduce a 14-24mm F2.8 Art Lens

LAS VEGAS—Sigma will introduce its new 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art wide aperture zoom lens at the 2018 NAB Show. Designed for 50-megapixel plus cameras, the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art lens produces sharpness with three FLD glass elements, three SLD glass elements and three aspherical lens elements, one of which is 80mm high precision molded glass.

With less than 1 percent distortion and minimal transverse chromatic aberration, flare and ghosting, the new lens offers constant F2.8 brightness throughout the zoom range, accurate, high-speed autofocus and quality imaging at every focal length and distance. The rugged lens works with Sigma’s MC-11 Sony E-mount converter and supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts.

Sigma also has a new fee-based front mount conversion service that converts the lens’ petal-type hood to an exclusive round component for use in multi-camera VR scenarios without causing shadows in the content or interference with other lenses in the VR rig.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Sigma Corporation will be in boothC10308. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

