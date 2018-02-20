2018 NAB Show: RUSHWORKS to Highlight Multi-Function PTZ Camera

LAS VEGAS—RUSHWORKS plans to exhibit a new 3-in-1 multi-function PTZ video camera at the 2018 NAB Show, which makes it easier for a single operator to produce high-quality multi-camera broadcast and Internet TV. This HD-SDI wide-angle camera features a 20x or 30x lens and the ability to auto-track single targets.

3-in-1 HD PTZ camera

The new 3-in-1 multi-function PTZ camera—with Talk-Take automated video switching based on voice activation—is now integrated within RUSHWORKS’ VDESK robotic camera video production system for TV and radio. With hands-off switching, it doesn’t add to the producer’s workload.

RUSHWORKS will also show a PTX Universal Pan-Tilt Head with expanded production functionality. Remote control operation is enabled by combining VISCA and DMX controllers with cameras from: AJA, ARRI, Blackmagic, Canon, Datavideo, JVC, Marshall, Panasonic, RED and Sony.

RUSHWORKS is also set to introduce the A-LIST Streamster, an IP-only configuration of its A-LIST broadcast automation system, which enables OTT scheduling, playout, content management and distribution.

In addition, as a compact track dolly that interfaces with PTZ and PTX cameras, RUSHDOLLY is designed for creating scripted, multi-dimensional moves that integrate all motion axes into shots. It includes software for preset creation and speed-defined transitions.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. RUSHWORKSwill be in boothSL11216. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

