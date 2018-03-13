2018 NAB Show: Nugen Audio to Display Dolby E and Loudness Processing Software

LAS VEGAS—The AMB Dolby E Module, the latest option for its AMB audio management batch processor software, will be a central piece of Nugen Audio’s booth at the 2018 NAB show. It enables scalable batch processing of Dolby E files, reduced delivery times for loudness measurement and correction, dynamics processing and up-mixing.

The AMB Dolby E Module also decodes Dolby E to linear PCM wave files, supports Dolby Metadata and Dolby E program configurations and converts Dolby formats to linear PCM wave files.

It joins a scalable product line that includes: AMB Loudness, DynApt, Upmix, MXF and ProRes modules. Now available for batch file processing, the Upmix module provides automatic up-mixing to 5.1 and 7.1 from stereo and multichannel sources, with down-mix compatibility. The loudness module offers multiple target loudness criteria and repurposing of audio to multiple targets from a single file, along with logging, reporting and graphing capabilities. The DynApt module respects dialog levels within material to ensure intelligibility. And the MXF and ProRes modules handle native processing of the audio essence within MXF wrappers or ProRes files.

The base AMB module includes two independent processing threads that optimize workflows by allowing two simultaneous processes to run in parallel. For greater speed, users can add AMB Thread Expansion to activate up to 16 additional processing threads. Facilities can use the modules to tailor their audio processing workflows to their precise needs.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Nugen Audio will be in booth SL8230. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

