2018 NAB Show: Ikegami to Unveil 3G HDTV Camera With HDR

LAS VEGAS—Ikegami is set to reveal its new HDK-99 3G-Capable (3-CMOS) HDTV Portable Camera at the 2018 NAB Show. As the successor to Ikegami’s HDK-95C, the HDK-99 employs three 2.6 Megapixel high-performance CMOS image sensors for full 1920x1080 HD picture quality, 1000TVL horizontal resolution, SNR of 62dB or more and F11 (59.94Hz) sensitivity.

With its wide dynamic range of over 600 percent, the HDK-99 features an HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) mode that conforms to the ITU-R BT.2100 standard for HDR. HLG can expand the range represented from dark to bright and provide bright pictures with HDR, while achieving rich colors with wide color gamut.

It features native support for a wide range of progressive and interlace formats; a lens aberration correction function that minimizes the loss of resolution and colored edges; and a Quick EZ focus assist that enables operators to make critical focus adjustments. With its docking-style construction, the HDK-99 can be outfitted with several adapters and CCU’s, base stations and control panels.

The HDK-99 also incorporates AXII, Ikegami’s next-generation high-speed digital video processor for HD, 4K, and 8K cameras. AXII performs high-speed processing of super high resolution video signals in multiple formats and frame-rates, with high reliability and low power consumption. The AXII DSP also incorporates a real-time 3D color matrix function for precise color adjustment and 16 axes of the color gamut can be fine-tuned in hue and saturation for live, multi-camera production.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Ikegami will be in booth C7218. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

