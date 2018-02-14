2018 NAB Show: Globecast to Unveil Cloud-based Video Distribution

LAS VEGAS—Globecast will use the NAB Show stage to introduce its new Cloud Channel Playout and GlobeCast liveSpotter video contribution and distribution services. With its global hybrid fiber and satellite network, Globecast provides Content Acquisition, Aggregation and Distribution (CAAD) of video content to more than 110 networks—covering news, sports, and special events—and feeding media outlets spanning TV Everywhere OTT, satellite, cable, video-on-demand and CDN.

Cloud Channel Playout is a media management service for SD, HD and 4K channels that allows broadcasters to reach new international markets with lower upfront investment and higher revenues. It reduces time-to-market by allowing dynamic scaling of channels, event-specific channel branding and advertising localization.

Globecast liveSpotter, a live-to-VOD packaged content service, lets customers create monetizable short-form content efficiently from signal-to-screen from a single supplier. Addressing rapidly changing viewer habits, it allows unlimited short-form VOD content to be created from a live feed in near real time and for content to be shared across OTT, VOD and social media platforms.

Globecast will also show Globecast XN (GCXN), which provides video internet delivery as a service, including broadcast-quality distribution, disaster recovery and monitoring. Globecast owns 12 interconnected media facilities worldwide, including in Los Angeles, London, Singapore, Paris, Rome, and Johannesburg.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Globecastwill be in boothSU11406CM. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

