2016 NAB Show New York Nets 15,000+ Attendees

NEW YORK—NAB is calling this year’s edition of NAB Show New York one for the record books, as initial numbers indicate a new high in attendance for the annual conference. The announced preliminary registered attendance for the 2016 conference came in at 15,404, a nearly 30 percent increase from 2015’s preliminary number of 12,055.

It wasn’t just general attendees that saw a boost from last year; the number of exhibitions featured throughout the convention center topped off at 362, a 15 percent increase over 2015 according to NAB.

In addition, preliminary numbers identified that 1,112 of the attendees were international, with a total of 87 countries represented. All numbers are based on pre-show and onsite registration and could be subject to change.

The 2016 NAB Show New York was held at the Javits Convention Center from Nov. 9-10. The 2017 edition of the conference will take place from Oct. 18-19 at will be co-located with the Audio Engineering Society’s East Coast Convention.