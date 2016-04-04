2016 NAB Show Launching Satellite Industry Forum

WASHINGTON—New to the 2016 NAB Show program will be a one-day Satellite Industry Forum that will take place on April 19. The forum, according to NAB, will focus on the role of the satellite industry in broadcasting and delivering video content.

Mark Dankberg

Part of the forum will include a keynote address from Mark Dankberg, co-founder and CEO of ViaSat, Inc. His address is titled “The Data Revolution in Satellite Communications” and is scheduled for 1 p.m. in S225 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Earlier this year, ViaSat announced its plans to develop a global broadband communications platform for delivering Internet connectivity and video streaming.

In addition, three panels are set to take place that will look to address the role of satellites in the delivery of UHD content, satellite broadband technology and delivery, and in-flight satellite entertainment and connectivity for the aviation industry.

The 2016 NAB Show is taking place in Las Vegas from April 16-21.