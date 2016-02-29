2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium Accepting Papers

MELVILLE, N.Y.—The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society wants your papers, as the organization is now accepting paper proposals for its 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium. The deadline for submitting abstracts is April 30.

Authors can submit abstracts up to 1,000 words on technical papers relating to broadcasting technology. The organization is also accepting proposals for session panels. Some topics IEEE recommends include digital radio and television systems; AES interoperability; streaming delivery of broadcast content; “second screen” technology and services; and transmission, propagation, reception, and redistribution of broadcast signals.

Submissions should be sent to bts@ieee.org and indicate that the abstract is for the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium. The email should also include the author’s full name and contact information, including affiliation, address, email and phone number.

The 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will run from Oct. 12-14 in Hartford, Conn. For more information, visit bts.ieee.org.