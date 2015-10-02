2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium Names Top Sponsors

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Top-level general and reception sponsors for the upcoming 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium have been announced. General sponsors for the symposium include Dielectric, ERI, GatesAir, Jampro Antennas Inc., Nautel, NewTek, RFPath Connectivity Consultants and SymbolShifters. Sierra Automated Systems will serve as the exclusive welcome-reception sponsor.

IEEE BTS is still soliciting sponsorships. For more information, including a full list of sponsor levels and benefits, contact Amanda Temple at 732-562-5407 or email a.temple@ieee.org.

The 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will take place from Oct. 13-16 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlgando, Fla.