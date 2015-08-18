2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium Accepting Sponsorships

MELVILLE, N.Y.—The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society is continuing to accept sponsorships for its upcoming 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, which is set to take place from Oct. 13-16 in Orlando, Fla.

IEEE BTS offers eight levels of sponsorship for the symposium. At all levels sponsors’ logos will be prominently displayed on the event’s webpage, with links to the sponsor’s website. The two highest levels include sponsoring the BTS Awards Lunch or one of three scheduled receptions, where the sponsor’s logo will be displayed on corporate signage in the registration area and event rooms, be recognized by the symposium chairperson at the podium, and a 6-foot tabletop exhibit/display area, among other benefits.

For more information on becoming a sponsor of the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, contact Amanda Temple at 1-732-562-5407 or email at a.temple@ieee.org.