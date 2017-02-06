142nd International AES Convention Committee Announced

NEW YORK—The Audio Engineering Society has announced the people who will be behind the scenes organizing the upcoming 142nd International AES Convention.

Sascha Sports, professor at the University of Rostock and chair of AES’ North German section, and Nadja Wallaszkovits, chief audio engineer, Phonogrammarchiv, Austrian Academy of Sciences and former AES VP of the Central Europe Region, will serve as the convention’s co-chairs. The pair will be joined by AES Fellow Jamie Angus and current AES VP for the Central Europe Region Thomas Sporer as papers co-chairs; Sascha Disch of Fraunhofer and AES Fellow Natanya Ford as workshops co-chairs; Jens Aherns, University of Technology Berlin, as facilities co-chair; and André Maletz, Mixing Ambulance, as co-chair for technical tours. Additional committee members are expected to be announced in the near future.

The 142nd International AES Convention will take place in Berlin from May 20-23. The four day program will include programs and presentations, technical tours, and a three-day manufacturer exhibition. For more information, visit www.aeseurope.com.