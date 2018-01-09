Product Innovation Awards 2017 Program Guide Now Available

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay announced the winners for the fifth annual Product Innovation Awards in December, but now you can find out more information and the winners and all the nominees with the “NewBay Product Innovation Awards 2017 Program Guide.”

The PIA program recognizes excellence in the manufacturing of products that serve the TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio markets.

The “Program Guide” features all of the nominees, as submitted by the manufacturers. Winners were selected by a panel of professional users and will be featured in TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazines.

Read the “Program Guide” here.