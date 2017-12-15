Winners of 2017 Product Innovation Awards Announced

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay’s Broadcast/Video Group has announced the following winners of its 2017 Product Innovation Awards:

TV TECHNOLOGY

Avid - MediaCentral

Apantac - T# Multi-Format Modular Multiviewer

Bitcentral, Inc. - MultiPath, Digital Publishing

Canon U.S.A. - Canon CJ45ex9.7B 4K UHD & Canon CJ45ex13.6B 4K UHD Portable Zoom Lens

Canon U.S.A - Canon COMPACT-SERVO 70-200mm T4.4 EF

Dejero - Dejero CellSat blended connectivity solution

DLVR, Inc. - DLVR Video Delivery Optimization Service

EditShare - QUALES QC Automated Audiovisual Quality Check & File verification system

ENCO - enCaption4 - Automated Realtime Captioning

Grass Valley - EDIUS 9 Nonlinear Editing Software

Imagine Communications - Selenio Network Processor

Interra Systems - ORION-OTT - End-to-End Content Monitoring

JVCKENWOOD USA Corp - ProHD Command Center

LG Electronics, Inc. - LG 88-inch Ultra Stretch Display (88BH7D)

NewTek - NewTek IP Series

Premier Mounts - FSXA TWA Series of LED Mounting Solutions

Prime Focus Technologies - CLEAR Media ERP with Work Order Management Module

Quantum Corporation - Xcellis Foundation entry-level workflow storage system

Ross Video - Ross Newt Compact IP Gear

Simplestream - Cloud TV Platform white label solution

Sony Electronics - 4K / HD Live Production and Replay Server System with IP Interfaces

The Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group - Telos Infinity IP Intercom

TVU Networks - TVU Timelock Remote Production Technology

Videa LLC - Videa Cloud-Based Automated Media Buying Platform

Wheatstone Corp. - LXE ConsoleBuilder control surface reconfiguration software

GOVERNMENT VIDEO

ATEN Technology Inc. - VE8950 4K HDMI over IP Extender

Espial - Espial Elevate Cloud Software as a Service (SaaS) Video Platform

DIGITAL VIDEO

Deluxe Entertainment - MediaStore

Magewell Electronics - Flex I/O multi-channel video input/output cards

Shure, Inc. - Axient Digital Wireless System

Sigma Photo - Sigma Cine High-Speed Prime and Zoom Lenses

Sony Electronics - PXW-Z90 4K HDR Palm-Style Camcorder

VIDEO EDGE

Deluxe Entertainment - Pathfinder Upgrade to the Broadcast Delivery Network on MediaCloud

LiveU - LiveU Solo Plug-and-Play Encoder

RADIO WORLD

Telos Alliance - Axia IP-Tablet Virtual Radio Software

RADIO MAGAZINE

All nominated products will be featured in the PIA Program Guide, to be posted shortly and disseminated to readers of the publications named above.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, NewBay’s Product Innovation Award recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users and evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.