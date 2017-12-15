Winners of 2017 Product Innovation Awards Announced
ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay’s Broadcast/Video Group has announced the following winners of its 2017 Product Innovation Awards:
TV TECHNOLOGY
Avid - MediaCentral
Apantac - T# Multi-Format Modular Multiviewer
Bitcentral, Inc. - MultiPath, Digital Publishing
Canon U.S.A. - Canon CJ45ex9.7B 4K UHD & Canon CJ45ex13.6B 4K UHD Portable Zoom Lens
Canon U.S.A - Canon COMPACT-SERVO 70-200mm T4.4 EF
Dejero - Dejero CellSat blended connectivity solution
DLVR, Inc. - DLVR Video Delivery Optimization Service
EditShare - QUALES QC Automated Audiovisual Quality Check & File verification system
ENCO - enCaption4 - Automated Realtime Captioning
Grass Valley - EDIUS 9 Nonlinear Editing Software
Imagine Communications - Selenio Network Processor
Interra Systems - ORION-OTT - End-to-End Content Monitoring
JVCKENWOOD USA Corp - ProHD Command Center
LG Electronics, Inc. - LG 88-inch Ultra Stretch Display (88BH7D)
NewTek - NewTek IP Series
Premier Mounts - FSXA TWA Series of LED Mounting Solutions
Prime Focus Technologies - CLEAR Media ERP with Work Order Management Module
Quantum Corporation - Xcellis Foundation entry-level workflow storage system
Ross Video - Ross Newt Compact IP Gear
Simplestream - Cloud TV Platform white label solution
Sony Electronics - 4K / HD Live Production and Replay Server System with IP Interfaces
The Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group - Telos Infinity IP Intercom
TVU Networks - TVU Timelock Remote Production Technology
Videa LLC - Videa Cloud-Based Automated Media Buying Platform
Wheatstone Corp. - LXE ConsoleBuilder control surface reconfiguration software
GOVERNMENT VIDEO
ATEN Technology Inc. - VE8950 4K HDMI over IP Extender
Espial - Espial Elevate Cloud Software as a Service (SaaS) Video Platform
DIGITAL VIDEO
Deluxe Entertainment - MediaStore
Espial - Espial Elevate Cloud Software as a Service (SaaS) Video Platform
Magewell Electronics - Flex I/O multi-channel video input/output cards
Shure, Inc. - Axient Digital Wireless System
Sigma Photo - Sigma Cine High-Speed Prime and Zoom Lenses
Sony Electronics - PXW-Z90 4K HDR Palm-Style Camcorder
VIDEO EDGE
Deluxe Entertainment - Pathfinder Upgrade to the Broadcast Delivery Network on MediaCloud
LiveU - LiveU Solo Plug-and-Play Encoder
Ross Video - Ross Newt Compact IP Gear
RADIO WORLD
Telos Alliance - Axia IP-Tablet Virtual Radio Software
Wheatstone Corp. - LXE ConsoleBuilder Control Surface Reconfiguration Software
RADIO MAGAZINE
Telos Alliance - Axia IP-Tablet Virtual Radio Software
Wheatstone Corp. - LXE ConsoleBuilder Control Surface Reconfiguration Software
All nominated products will be featured in the PIA Program Guide, to be posted shortly and disseminated to readers of the publications named above.
Celebrating its fifth anniversary, NewBay’s Product Innovation Award recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV/pro video and radio/online audio industries. Winners are selected by a panel of professional users and evaluation criteria include innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/pro video or broadcast/online radio environment.
