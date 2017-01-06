NewBay Now Accepting NAB Best of Show Nominations

ALEXANDRIA, VA–NewBay Media is now accepting nominations for the NAB Show Best of Show Awards. This is the fourth year of the awards program.

Awards will be given by NewBay Media publications TV Technology, Digital Video, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio magazine, Radio World, Pro Sound News and Sound & Video Contractor. You may submit a product for consideration by one or more of these publications, and you may submit multiple products. Best of Show Award winners are judged and chosen by panels of professional users and NewBay Media editors. There is an entry fee per nomination.

Any company that exhibits a new product on the exhibit floor of the NAB Show can enter. The submission window closes Friday April 7, 2017. Visit the 2017 NAB Best of Show Awards information pageto submit a product.