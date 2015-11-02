Trending

Media Industry Migration to IP: Making the Technology Case

Moderator:Tom Butts, Editor-in-Chief, TV Technology

Presenter:Tom Ohanian, Sr. Business Development, Media Segment Strategist, Cisco Systems

Presenter:Thomas Kernen, Consulting Systems Engineer, European Enterprise Networking Architecture, Cisco Sytems

Presenter:Benoit Fevrier, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, EVS

Presenter:Matt Caulfield, Solution Architect and Technical Leader, Cloud and Virtualization CTO, Cisco Systems