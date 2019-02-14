[Webinar] IP for Media - Part 2 : Remote Production

IP technology for Live Remote Media Production



Live remote media production has long been a mainstay of broadcasting around the globe. The ability to bring live sports, entertainment and news events to viewers continues to be one of the most effective ways to attract large audiences.

IP networks and devices are taking over remote media production due to two main trends: the ever-decreasing cost of long-haul IP network connections, and the unprecedented flexibility of IP-based media production equipment. Understanding the changed environment created by this revolution in technology is essential for media producers and broadcasters around the globe.

TV Technology will be presenting a live webinar on at 2:00 pm EST January 17th that will explain the driving forces behind this transition along with the key technologies that are enabling it. Speakers will include Tom Butts, Content Director for TV Technology, Wes Simpson, President of Telecom Product Consulting and frequent speaker/author on IP media networking.

Webinar topics will include:

The “At-Home”/REMI production revolution

Deploying new workflows

On-site vs. At-Home production system requirements

Key success factors

Bandwidth, delay and signal quality considerations

Content and network security

Training and organization

Making the transition

Speakers

Tom Butts

Content Director

TV Technology



Wes Simpson

President

Telecom Product Consulting,

Wes Simpson, President, Telecom Product Consulting, an independent consulting firm that focuses on video and telecommunications products. He has more than 25 years experience in the design, development and marketing of products for telecommunication applications. He is a frequent speaker at industry events such as IBC, NAB and VidTrans and is author of the book Video Over IP. Wes was a founding member of the Video Services Forum.

Will Waters

Vice President of Customer Success

NewTek

Will Waters is NewTek’s VP of Customer Success. Waters specializes in broadcast production workflow planning, product configuration, and oversees NewTek’s professional services and customer support divisions. Watersis an evangelist for production over IP and is directly involved in creating awareness and adoption of NDI® technology. He has been intimately involved in many new product concepts and aligns customer needs with market requirements. Waters has served in roles as sales engineer and top-level support at NewTek. Prior to joining NewTek he was a systems designer and integrator, designing large-scale production video systems and streaming solutions.

Robert Erickson



Grass Valley

Robert is Grass Valley’s director of Advanced Technology, part of the CTO team. In this role, Robert works with product teams to identify future product development opportunities and to apply new and emerging technologies that address specific customer challenges. He regularly engages with customers to educate them on emerging industry technologies, such as IP and cloud-based processing, and to gather input that informs Grass Valley’s future plans.

