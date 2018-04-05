Call for TV Engineering Emmy Nominations

NOHO ART DISTRICT, CALIF.—The Television Academy has announced that it is now accepting submissions for the 70th Engineering Emmy Awards, which honors an individual, company or organizations “that considerably improves existing methods or innovations that materially affect the transmission, production, recording or reception of television.

The 2018 Engineering Emmy Awards Entry Form can be downloaded from the Television Academy’s website at TelevisionAcademy.com/downloads. The deadline for entries is May 31, 2018.

Recipients of the Engineering Emmy, The Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award and the Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award will be selected by the Engineering Awards Committee comprised of highly qualified Academy members appointed from technically oriented Peer Groups. Winners will be presented with their Engineering Emmy at a ceremony on Oct. 24, 2018.

Previous Engineering Emmy Award winners include Canon, Dolby Laboratories, Disney, FUJI, Netflix, NASA, Sony Corporation and YouTube.