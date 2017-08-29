69th Technology & Engineering Emmy Winners Revealed
NEW YORK—There will be no envelope confusion at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 69th Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards, as the full list of recipients has been announced. The awards will be presented for the first time during the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Among this year’s batch of winners will be two recipients for the Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award: Robert Ross, senior vice president for CBS Broadcasting, and Richard Friedel, executive vice president and GM at Fox Networks Engineering and Operations. “Robert Ross of CBS and Richard Friedel of Fox have been instrumental in our world of television anytime, anywhere and The National Academy is happy to be honoring them with our Lifetime Achievement Award in Technology,” said Bob Mauro, president, NATAS.
Here is the full list of winners for the 69th Technology & Engineering Emmys:
Contextual Voice Navigation for Discovery and Interacting with TV Content:
- Comcast
- Universal Electronics
- Apple TV
- Nuance Dragon TV
Low Latency Remote Controlled Airborne Video Platforms (non-military) for Television:
- John McGraw
- PictorVision Inc.
- Aerial MOB LLC
- Astraeus Aerial
- Flying Cam Inc.
- Vortex Aerial
- Helivideo Productions LLC
- Snaproll Media LLC
- DJI
Pioneering and Productization of Supporting Digital Video Using SDI Over Fiber-Optic:
- Bluebell
- British Telecom
Pioneering Development of a Computerized Hard-Disk Storage Based Digital Non-Linear, Multi-Stream Multi-Camera System:
- Avid Technology
- Heavyworks (Edit Share)
Pioneering Development of a Portable, Battery Powered Audio/Video Test Signal Generator:
- MultiDyne
Development of Integrated Consumer Video Conferencing Service into Broadcast Production Environments and Workflows:
- Skype (Microsoft)
Video Identification Technology to Protect Content Value and Copyright:
- Audible Magic
- Civolution
- INA
- Friend MTS
- Vobile
- YouTube
Expanding-Side Television Production Mobile Units:
- CBS Television Network
- The Gerstenslager Company
A Three Dimensional Doppler Radar System to Track and Display Fast Moving Pitched and Hit Balls:
- TrackMan
- MLB Advanced Media
- ChyronHego
The awards will be handed out during a ceremony on April 8, 2018 at the 2018 NAB Show.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox