69th Technology & Engineering Emmy Winners Revealed

NEW YORK—There will be no envelope confusion at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 69th Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards, as the full list of recipients has been announced. The awards will be presented for the first time during the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Among this year’s batch of winners will be two recipients for the Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award: Robert Ross, senior vice president for CBS Broadcasting, and Richard Friedel, executive vice president and GM at Fox Networks Engineering and Operations. “Robert Ross of CBS and Richard Friedel of Fox have been instrumental in our world of television anytime, anywhere and The National Academy is happy to be honoring them with our Lifetime Achievement Award in Technology,” said Bob Mauro, president, NATAS.

Here is the full list of winners for the 69th Technology & Engineering Emmys:

Contextual Voice Navigation for Discovery and Interacting with TV Content:



Comcast

Universal Electronics

Apple TV

Nuance Dragon TV

Low Latency Remote Controlled Airborne Video Platforms (non-military) for Television:



John McGraw

PictorVision Inc.

Aerial MOB LLC

Astraeus Aerial

Flying Cam Inc.

Vortex Aerial

Helivideo Productions LLC

Snaproll Media LLC

DJI

Pioneering and Productization of Supporting Digital Video Using SDI Over Fiber-Optic:



Bluebell

British Telecom

Pioneering Development of a Computerized Hard-Disk Storage Based Digital Non-Linear, Multi-Stream Multi-Camera System:



Avid Technology

Heavyworks (Edit Share)

Pioneering Development of a Portable, Battery Powered Audio/Video Test Signal Generator:



MultiDyne

Development of Integrated Consumer Video Conferencing Service into Broadcast Production Environments and Workflows:



Skype (Microsoft)

Video Identification Technology to Protect Content Value and Copyright:



Audible Magic

Civolution

INA

Friend MTS

Vobile

YouTube

Expanding-Side Television Production Mobile Units:



CBS Television Network

The Gerstenslager Company

A Three Dimensional Doppler Radar System to Track and Display Fast Moving Pitched and Hit Balls:



TrackMan

MLB Advanced Media

ChyronHego

The awards will be handed out during a ceremony on April 8, 2018 at the 2018 NAB Show.