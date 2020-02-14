AoIP for Broadcast: Understanding the Role of Dante, AES-67 and SMPTE-2110

In this webinar, experts with Audinate and Solid State Logic will share perspective on how Dante helps provide a more powerful, stable environment for the broadcast world.

This highly informative Webinar will discuss and demonstrate the following:

In addition to many common questions we hear from broadcasters, representatives from Audinate and Solid State Logic will take questions, time permitting, at the end of the webinar which can be submitted using the attendee console.

Speakers

Phil Kurz Moderator Managing Editor TVT (Image credit: n/a)

Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TVTechnology. For more than 30 years, Phil has covered the television and non-broadcast video markets. During that time, he has served as the editor-in-chief of three different industry magazines and helped launch several successful e-newsletters on television technology-related topics. Phil also has written well over 1,000 articles, columns and editorials on technology topics. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor and a master’s degree in journalism

Patrick Killianey Senior Technical Training Manager Audinate (Image credit: n/a)

Patrick’s career has spanned live production, recording, broadcast, installed sound and automation industries, especially in the adoption of new technological innovations. He excels at explaining not only the theoretical aspects of new tools, but also in bringing practical advice and instilling confidence for new systems to run as planned. Over the last five years, he has been active with Dante licensees and their adoption of AES67 and ST 2110. In his current role at Audinate, Patrick leads training efforts around the Dante audio-video network solution.

Tom Knowles Product Manager - Broadcast Systems Solid State Logic (Image credit: N/A)

Responsible for the strategic planning and realisation of Solid State Logic’s Broadcast product portfolio, Tom has been the driving force behind the company’s shift to networked solutions. He specialises in the design and integration of networked / AoIP systems and works with a comprehensive engineering team to specify, develop, manage and deliver SSL’s Network I/O and System T ranges.