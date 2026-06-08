Arkansas TV Will Continue to Air PBS Programming

After voting last year to become the first state to drop its PBS affiliation, the Arkansas TV Commission has reversed course and decided that PBS programs will be available for another year on the statewide public television network.

According to the Arkansas Advocate, the Commission reversed course after a fundraising drive that raised more than $2.1 million to cover the cost of PBS until June 30, 2027. The drive has also raised $1.5 million in commitments towards paying PBS for fiscal year 2028 and 2029, boosting the total amount to about $5.25 million.

As TV Tech previously reported, Arkansas public television last year became a notable example the massive cuts and operational changes that public stations were force to make after losing federal funding.

Following the 2025 cancellation of federal funding, which created an unexpected loss of $2.5 million in annual money from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the network reported that the “annual PBS membership dues of nearly $2.5 million were simply not feasible for the network or our foundation.”

To close that gap, the statewide public television network in Arkansas decided to end its PBS affiliation when its agreement expired at the end of June. It also changed its name from Arkansas PBS to Arkansas TV.

That prompted a public outcry and the Arkansas TV Foundation’s successful fundraising effort.

More details on the fundraising campaign from the Arkansas Advocate are available here and here.