Scripps Sports, ION Score Women’s Volleyball Rights

LAUSANNE & CINCINNATI—Scripps Sports has signed an agreement with Volleyball World for for U.S. domestic broadcast rights that will allow it to televise all 64 games of the upcoming Women’s Volleyball World Cup 2027 tournament on ION and Scripps Sports platforms in both English and Spanish.

The deal was facilitated by Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E), the exclusive sponsorship and media rights sales agency for the 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Cup. Volleyball World is the 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Cup Organizing Committee.

As part of the deal, ION, FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Cup 2027 and Horizon Sports & Experiences will collaborate on title and presenting sponsorship sales packages.

The 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Cup adds to Scripps’ growing portfolio of women’s sports rights, including the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League), PWHL (Professional Women’s Hockey League) and Premier Women’s Rodeo (PWR).

“The FIVB Women's Volleyball World Cup is a premier global tournament that showcases the incredible athleticism and competitive intensity of the world's best volleyball players,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “We’re thrilled and honored to bring the 2027 event to ION and to the millions of loyal and passionate volleyball fans across the United States.”

Taking place across the United States and Canada in August and September 2027, the three-week tournament will bring together 32 national teams competing for the international title.

The deal comes at a time when there is growing interest in volleyball and women’s sports. The 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Cup will also play a significant role on the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with the three highest-finishing national teams that have not already qualified securing their places at LA28.