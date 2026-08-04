Telycam Explore XE PTZ Cameras Raise the Bar on Curling Coverage

The Telycam PTZ cameras helped us deal with bright white ice and the other unique challenges of covering curling.

MINNEAPOLIS—I first founded Curling Stadium, a systems integration firm specializing in deploying livestreaming systems in curling arenas using PTZ cameras and NDI connectivity technology, in 2019. Combining my 25 years of IT experience with my background as an Olympic curler, we installed and managed systems in 23 curling clubs around the world.

Those deployments captured the attention of organizations, including USA Curling and international governing body World Curling. We started getting requests to provide full broadcast production services for major curling events, leading us to evolve into Stadium Sports Network, the full-service production company we are today.

Curling Challenges

We had used a variety of PTZ camera brands over the years, ranging from budget-oriented brands for small clubs to the premium high-end models we rented for larger productions. With our productions for World Curling destined for linear television anywhere in the world, we knew we needed to upgrade our cameras to achieve higher quality while remaining cost-competitive. A tipping point came when we were contracted to produce broadcasts of the U.S. Olympic Curling Trials in South Dakota last November for NBC Sports and Peacock.

Shooting curling involves some unique challenges. For example, when we’re tilting a camera down at the ice, we’re getting a lot of bright white that blows out the exposure on most of the other cameras we’ve used. The lighting also varies a lot between events depending on the venues—from dimly lit older curling clubs to bright, modern arenas—so we needed cameras with at least a 1-inch sensor as well as exceptional exposure handling.

One of our partner companies recommended we check out Telycam PTZ cameras, and I’m glad we did. After testing their broadcast-class Explore XE model, we purchased three of them.

In our typical workflow, the Telycam cameras output NDI HX3 streams that are delivered to the production center over a 10 Gbps Ubiquiti network. Switching is done on a computer running vMix software, with Singular Live powering HTML5 graphics and a Behringer X32 audio mixing console.

We use AVKANS controllers for PTZ camera control. Telycam makes its own controllers, but the Telycam cameras support the standard VISCA control protocol and we already owned many AVKANS controllers, so we stuck with them.

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The Telycam PTZ cameras have been outstanding, and we couldn’t be happier with the results. When I compare them to other manufacturers we’ve used, aspects like color shading and autofocus have been standouts, and the autoexposure has been amazing in overcoming the above challenges.

In fact, we had rented high-end cameras from a big broadcast brand for a previous project, but we found that Telycam’s autoexposure and focus management blew the more expensive cameras out of the water. The Explore XE gives us superior quality and at its price point, we can buy the cameras rather than renting them. The value we’re getting from them allows us to be competitive at the high end of our market.

PTZ Creativity

Curling is also fairly repetitive compared to other sports, so the shots are almost always the same. We need to be more creative with how we mix in shots with zoom, and the Telycam cameras’ responsiveness with different presets has been valuable.

Most importantly, our broadcast clients have also been happy with the results. We previously heard from skeptics that PTZ cameras couldn’t achieve this level of production quality, but I believe that’s been proven not to be true.

Telycam has also been great to work with. The demo and sales process was smooth and their technical support has been excellent. During one project, we found that we needed a different firmware package, and within an hour, they had responded and new firmware was running on the camera.

We plan to expand to produce multiple broadcasts at the same time, so we’ll be investing in more cameras. Based on our experience, when we do, it will be with Telycam.

More information is available on the Telycam website.