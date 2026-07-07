NAB Releases New Radio and TV Station Self-Inspection Guides

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has released newly updated Broadcast Station Self-Inspection Guides for AM, FM and television stations that provide broadcasters with practical guidance for conducting self-inspections of their stations and comply with Federal Communications Commission rules and policies.

NAB and the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) worked together to create the up-to-date, standardized guides for FCC compliance

In addition to helping broadcasters, the guides are also intended to be used by contract inspectors who are part of the Alternative Broadcast Inspection Program, which are administered by most state broadcaster associations.

The guides fill a gap that was created when the FCC stopped publishing self-inspection checklists in 2003 even though the agency has since made significant changes to its rules and policies.

The two organizations said that the guides are a free member benefit to NAB and SBE members. They are available for download from the NAB member portal and from SBE.