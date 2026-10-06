Florida Panthers and AJP Complete Next-Generation Broadcast Production Facility

Anthony James Partners (AJP) and the Florida Panthers have completed a comprehensive modernization of the broadcast production facility at Amerant Bank Arena, transforming the arena’s existing production environment into a fully IP-based system designed to support Panthers games and the venue’s year-round sports and entertainment schedule. The new facility went live for its first game on Sunday, September 20, marking the first live event produced using the Panthers’ new SMPTE ST 2110 production system.

Designed by AJP and implemented by broadcast integrator BeckTV, the project represents the next phase of a multi-year technology program at Amerant Bank Arena. The new production environment transitions the venue from its previous 3G infrastructure to a full SMPTE ST 2110 1080p workflow, providing significantly greater flexibility across production, replay, content creation and signal distribution while establishing a scalable foundation for future expansion.

The project went well beyond replacing production equipment. The existing production facilities were completely demolished and rebuilt, with AJP redesigning the layout of the production spaces to improve workflow between production, engineering, replay, graphics and audio personnel while supporting the operational requirements of the new broadcast environment.

Beyond the control room, AJP designed a major expansion of the arena’s broadcast connectivity infrastructure. Thirty-five new junction box locations were installed throughout the venue, replacing legacy cabling with new single-mode fiber, SMPTE fiber and audio connectivity. New truck-dock panels and six new truck-dock racks further integrate mobile production units with the arena’s broadcast infrastructure and Technical Operations Center.



Together, the improvements create an integrated production ecosystem extending from cameras and field locations throughout the arena to the production control room, Technical Operations Center and visiting broadcast trucks.

The broadcast modernization follows the recently completed LED and venue technology program at Amerant Bank Arena, also designed and managed by AJP. That work included the arena’s new 4K HDR-capable center-hung display, LED halo, ribbon boards and additional displays throughout the venue, together with associated hoist and rigging systems and reconfiguration of the bowl audio system.

With the completion of the new production facility, the Panthers now have a broadcast platform designed to take full advantage of those venue-wide systems while supporting the organization’s continued development of live game presentation and content production.