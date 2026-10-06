University of Utah Adds State-of-the-Art Sports Production Facility

The Utah Utes football team takes the field ahead of its Sept. 3 game against Idaho.

NEWARK, N.J.—The University of Utah has opened a new state-of-the-art broadcast production facility designed and integrated by Diversified.

The facility marks a major investment in the future of the university’s athletics, sports production and media education programs. It can support in-venue productions across multiple athletic venues, ESPN+ broadcasts and future opportunities with linear broadcast partners.

Built around SMPTE ST 2110 and IP-based infrastructure, the facility gives Utah the flexibility to produce content for multiple sports, venues and distribution platforms while providing a foundation that can evolve as broadcast technology and media workflows continue to change.

Diversified worked with the university from design through commissioning to create a centralized production environment engineered around the institution’s current needs and long-term content strategy. Adding to its value, this investment extends beyond game-day production by giving students the chance to learn in the same types of production environments being adopted by professional sports and major broadcast organizations.

The Language & Communications (LNCO) broadcast facility is also central to a partnership with the University of Utah College of Humanities, where it provides students with access to professional-level technology, workflows and hands-on learning opportunities.

“This new facility embodies where collegiate sports production is headed,” said Aaron Jester, assistant athletics director of broadcast operations at Utah. “Now we can produce more content, support more of our athletic programs and continue expanding how we tell Utah’s stories across broadcast, streaming and in-venue platforms. Just as importantly, our partnership with the College of Humanities gives students a professional production environment in which to gain experience that can translate directly into careers in the industry.”

More information is available on Diversified’s website.