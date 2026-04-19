Ikegami Announces VFE-P07D Monocular OLED Viewfinder

Ikegami has announced a further expansion to its range of on-camera viewfinders with the launch of the new VFE-P07D, a combined monocular OLED viewfinder augmented by a tiltable 3.5inch ultra-compact monitor display.

The viewfinder will be on display at Ikegami's Central Hall booth C3819 during the 2026 NAB Show from April 19 to 22 in Las Vegas,

"The VFE-P07D attaches easily to shoulder-mounting and studio-format cameras in the UNICAM XE series," comments Teri Zastrow, director of sales and marketing at Ikegami USA. "The viewfinder incorporates a Full HD resolution OLED screen in a monoscope configuration which allows accurate camera positioning and focusing across a wide range of lighting environments, from bright outdoors to low-illumination interiors. The OLED's quick response time is particularly useful when televising fast-moving subjects such as sports. Its high contrast range is another key advantage especially when capturing content in HDR mode. Hinge-mounted above the monoscope is a 3.5-inch LCD monitor for use in applications such as content capture from off-center shooting angles and monitoring positions further from the eyepiece."

At the core of the monocular display is a 0.7-inch 16 x 9 aspect ratio OLED with a fast response time, 200 cd/meter-squared brightness and integral magnifying lens. Located just above this unit is a 3.5-inch TFT LCD monitor with 450 cd/meter-squared brightness and 170 degree horizontal/vertical viewing angles. The monitor screen can face forwards or be adjusted laterally through 180 degrees. Tilt angle is adjustable through more than 120 degrees.

A tally light is mounted on the forward-facing side of the viewfinder. On-viewfinder controls include adjustable peak level, contrast, brightness, menu parameters, marker selection, zebra pattern on/off and tally brightness. An assignable pushbutton can also be accessed quickly from the viewfinder rear.

Supplementing the UNICAM XE digital camera to viewfinder interface is a BNC input to the 3.5-inch display which allows externally sourced HD/3G-SDI signals to be monitored when working in restricted space or on location. The OLED viewfinder and LCD monitor displays both have 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and 16.7 million color capability. Waveform, vectorscope and audio metering tools can accessed easily.

Ikegami's UNICAM XE series cameras compatible with the new viewfinder include the HDK-X500, UHK-X600, portable UHK-X700, plus the UHK-X700RF wireless camera. All incorporate 3-CMOS global-shutter imagers and fully conform to ITU-R BT.2020 standard high dynamic range.

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The VFE-P07D will be demonstrated alongside Ikegami's recently announced VFE-P710AD and VFE-P711AD 7-inch OLED viewfinders plus the new Variable Neutral Density filter function for UHK-X700 and UHK-750 UNICAM XE portable and full studio cameras. Also on display will be additional cameras in the UNICAM-XE series, latest-generation compact/POV cameras, SDI and IP camera control equipment, and 9-inch to 31.1-inch broadcast picture monitors.