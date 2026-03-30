Boland Communications Introduces New QD-OLED Series Monitors

LAKE FOREST, Calif.—Boland Communications has announced that it will introduce its new QD4K315HDR10, a 31.5-inch QD-OLED monitor at the 2026 NAB Show.

The new monitor delivers exceptional color accuracy, contrast, and real-time confidence for shading and grading across live production, film, post production, and broadcast environments. The company is also introducing a new 27-inch model in the same series, extending QD-OLED performance to additional workflows and applications where space is limited.

The QD4K315HDR10 combines Quantum Dot and OLED technologies to deliver true blacks and high contrast with an expanded color gamut, giving production teams greater confidence in how content will appear across distribution platforms. Built for modern SDR and HDR workflows, the monitor supports major HDR formats, including PQ (ST 2084), Hybrid Log-Gamma (BT.2111), and S-Logs, enabling accurate evaluation of high dynamic range content prior to delivery.

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Designed for real-world production environments, the QD4K315HDR10 supports 4K via 12G-SDI (single or quad-link) and HDMI 2.0, with native compatibility across the full range of formats and frame rates. A New ST 2110 with NMOS Accessory provides full digital connectivity for new systems. Integrated tools—including waveform, vectorscope, false color, and 3D LUTs support—provide operators with the precision required for critical decision making.

“The industry continues to push for higher brightness, wider color gamut, and greater accuracy in HDR production,” said Mike Boland, founder and CEO of Boland Communications. “By combining quantum dot and OLED technologies, this new QD series gives our customers a clearer, more accurate view of their content before it leaves the facility—whether they’re working in live production, mobile units, or post.”

With industry-standard 1000 nts peak brightness, a contrast ratio of up to 1,000,000:1, wide viewing angles, and the full 99% DCI-P3 color space, the QD4K315HDR10 is engineered for consistent performance in demanding environments. The lightweight aluminum design, flexible remote control options (IP, NMOS, IR, GPI, and RS-232/422), and a robust feature set make it well suited for control rooms, trucks, and on-set use.

The QD4K315HDR10 and its 27-inch companion model will be showcased at the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas, at the Boland booth, C3519.

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