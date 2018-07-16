Glensound Announces AoIP22 Dante/ AES67 Two Channel Bi-Directional Audio Interface

AoIP22 Dante/ AES67 Two Channel Bi-Directional Audio Interface

Los Angeles, CA – July 2018… Glensound, the UK-based manufacturer of audio products for the broadcast, sound reinforcement, installation, and theatre markets and ASK Sales are pleased to introduce the AoIP22 Dante/ AES67 Two Channel Bi-Directional Audio Interface. Designed to quickly and easily interface existing analog equipment to a Dante® / AES67 network audio system, the AoIP22 is powered by PoE (Power over Ethernet)—so only one cable needs to be connected to the network to carry both audio and power, providing flexibility and saving installation time.

The new AoIP22 offers versatile connectivity that ensures easy integration into a variety of environments. The interface offers 2 balanced analog audio inputs on XLR connectors, 2 balanced analog audio outputs on XLR connectors, and a Neutrik Ethercon RJ45 network connector. When using the free Dante® Controller by Audinate, which can control all Dante® enabled devices on the network, the AoIP22 is automatically identified. Once discovered, users simply route audio circuits to/ from the AoIP22 with just the click of the mouse.

Glensound’s AoIP22 interface supports all the popular audio sample and bit rates one expects. The interface uses the standard 24-bit Dante network resolution and recognizes Dante network sample rates of 44.1/ 48/ 88.2 and 96kS/s. Being AES67 compatible, the AoIP22 supports the AES67 network sample rate of 48 kHz.

With its compact form factor and rugged design, the AoIP22 can go just about anywhere. A removable belt clip is supplied and fitted to one side of the AoIP22. While not necessarily designed to be worn, this clip makes the interface flexible enough so that the AoIP22 can be hung in many different places. The unit also includes rubber feet—enabling it to be positioned, for example, on a desk or the back of a workbench, without concern for the unit sliding around. The AoIP22 is also designed with cable tie holes in all four corners of the case. These are extremely strong and are well-suited for threading cable ties—providing yet a viable option for temporary installations.

Arnie Toshner, President of ASK Sales—the company coordinating Glensound’s sales activities throughout the United States, commented on the new Glensound AoIP22, “The Glensound AoIP22 is a great tool for getting analog audio into or out of a Dante network—making this interface ideal for a wide range of sound reinforcement applications. The Dante® network audio is very popular because it works reliably and is easy to use. Yet beneath the simple trouble-free setup is a very sophisticated Audio over IP (AoIP) protocol working in real time across standard network switches with clever digital clock synchronization to keep everything working in perfect harmony. The AoIP22 is a well-designed tool to further help audio professionals interface with Dante networks.”

The Glensound AoIP22 Dante/ AES67 Two Channel Bi-Directional Audio Interface carries an MSRP of $390. The unit is available now.

About Glensound and ASK Sales

Located in Maidstone, Kent, UK, Glensound is a manufacturer of high quality audio equipment for the world’s broadcast and commercial audio markets. Manufacturing all products in-house to ensure both performance and reliability, Glensound’s catalog encompasses Balance Converters, AD/DA Converters, Commentary Systems, Dante® Networked Audio, Headphone Amplifiers, Intercom Equipment, and Audio Mixers, and more. For additional information, visit the company online at www.glensound.co.uk. ASK Sales (http://askproaudiosales.com/) is the exclusive distributor of Glensound in North America.

