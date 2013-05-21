Sky News plans deployment of Dejero LIVE+ mobile apps

Sky News recently purchased a significant quantity of Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App licenses. After a successful testing period with the Dejero technology, including the world's first intercontinental live video interview using Dejero's LIVE+ Mobile App installed on an iPhone, Sky News is in the process of deploying the technology to supplement its domestic and international newsgathering operation. The Dejero solutions and support were supplied to Sky News by IDX Technology Europe, Dejero's exclusive U.K. distributor.

The Dejero LIVE + Platform is a family of products that use bonded cellular technology to transmit HD or SD live video from a variety of mobile devices. Dejero's flagship product, the LIVE+ 20/20 transmitter, is a professional-grade ENG solution that encodes and transmits HD or SD video over 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections.

Dejero's LIVE+ Mobile App gives broadcasters the ability to transmit high-quality live or recorded video from an iOS device. The app aggregates bandwidth from both the Wi-Fi and cellular connections of the device, resulting in a higher-quality live video transmission with lower latency than a single connection can provide.