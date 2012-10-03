Satellite and IPTV broadcaster OHTV expands with Playbox

PlayBox Technology has supplied two AirBox playout and automation servers to London-based broadcaster OHTV. These add to OHTV’s existing channels, also supported with PlayBox Technology severs, as the broadcaster continues to expand its operations.

The new AirBox servers are to provide playout and automation for two new OHTV channels. These servers are the new compact versions that occupy one rack unit, rather than the alternative 3RU model.

The first OHTV channel is on UK Sky. The second is beamed to Africa via Eutelsat. After two years a third was started on OHTV’s own IPTV platform for the OH BoX service. This plays out globally to Africa, USA, Australia, Canada and other regions. These three channels each have an AirBox and share a TitleBox live interactive multi-layer graphics server and ListBox offline schedule editor.

OHTV has a backup server that has assumed an extra role. One AirBox is run as a shadow/backup player so, if a main channel fails, it can be switched to air via the router. Its main use is to take over playout during equipment updates.