Pacific Television Center Los Angeles upgrades master control room and studios

Pacific Television Center (PacTV) recently completed a major renovation of its master control room (MCR) in Los Angeles. The independent global transmission and production company has significantly enhanced its monitoring and transmission capabilities.

The redesign of the MCR adds five new workstations, enabling PacTV to increase the number of feeds it monitors from 64 to 162. The company projects it will monitor 240 feeds once the monitoring wall is fully populated later this year.

“Over the last few years, our client roster has grown significantly worldwide, and along with it, our need for increased staff and monitoring resources,” says Richard Neri, president, Pacific Television Center. “Moreover, this redesign has created a very functional space in which our team can collaborate more effectively on multiple projects.”

The redesign of the MCR includes new consoles by High Tech Furnishings and multiple Evertz 7867VIPA multi-image display processors. Four new QC stations will be able to monitor feeds, utilizing OmniTek HD waveform scopes that also measures Dolby E streams.

PacTV recruited Veneklasen Associates to design the acoustics in two of the three studios in Los Angeles. The studios have been fully upgraded to HD, soundproofed with new acoustical treatments and equipped with new Sony HXC100K HD cameras. Moving forward, architects Robert Ward & Associates have been commissioned to establish and maintain consistent design across all PacTV facilities.

PacTV is also in the process of upgrading studios in London and New York. In London, the company is currently building a second HD-capable studio, which will be ready in time to support its broadcast clients, for coverage of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebration in June and the major global sporting event that kicks off in July. The new studio will be equipped with a Sony HXC100K HD camera. To support these upgrades, the studio control room in London is also being enhanced, under the guidance of AbsoluteCad.

PacTV New York is also reconfiguring its MCR, in order to support a more collaborative work environment. Upgrading from one to three workstations and installing a new monitoring console has allowed for more efficiency and streamlining of daily duties. The New York facility has also graduated to a fully HD-capable, 96 x 96 router, along with a second studio, makeup room and a new green room. Mancini Duffy Architecture is overseeing the New York project, while SIA Acoustics is handling the acoustical treatments in the new studio.